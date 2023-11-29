Angel Reese Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 List

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A big congratulations is in order for college basketball star and Baltimore native Angel Reese, as she’s been named on this year’s Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

After leading the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team to the national championship in her first season, Angel has become a household name with several endorsement deals. However, she isn’t the only athlete from her school who is featured on the 2023 list. Gymnast Olivia Dunne and track star Sha’Carri Richardson also made the cut. All three athletes were among the youngest people to make the list.

Other notable features on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list include Ice Spice, Latto, Kendall Jenner, and Trippie Redd.