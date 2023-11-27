Nicki Minaj’s Perfume Allegedly Released Without Her Knowledge

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As Nicki Minaj continues to prepare for the debut of her highly-anticipated 7th studio album, Pink Friday 2, fans were excited to learn that the queen of rap has released a perfume.

However, according to Nicki, the perfume was released without her knowledge. The fragrance is named after the new project, and appeared on JC Penny’s website over the weekend. A fan brought the link the Nicki’s attention, who then responded saying, “I had no idea. Was informed of nothing. Didn’t get a link to post. just woke up one day & boom! saw y’all discussing it. Noreen from my fragrance co advised that she’ll be getting back to me w/answers on this right away. Apparently she had no clue either. Go figure.”

The perfume was reportedly not only available on the website, but in stores as well. Nicki claims that she was told it would be available on Amazon first before JC Penny’s stores and online. However, there’s no word on if and when it will become available on Amazon at this point. Retailing at $49, the fragrance is now sold out on JC Penny’s website.

Nicki’s upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, is slated for release on the rapper’s birthday, December 8.