Jamie Foxx and More Sued Under New York’s Adult Survivor Act

Published on November 27, 2023

New York’s Adult Survivor Act expired last week, and according to reports, more than 2,500 new sexual assault lawsuits were filed as a result, many against high-profile celebrities.

The bill allows victims to file civil grievances in sexual assault cases where the statute of limitations has passed. Cassie’s lawsuit against Hip Hop mogul, Diddy, opened the floodgates for many women to come forward with their accusations, and now Bill Cosby, Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding, Jr., and L.A. Reid are all being sued for sexual assault.

Jamie Foxx is being accused of inappropriately groping a woman back in 2015, but has vehemently denied all allegations. According to reports, the star has also already been to court for this particular case and it was dismissed. He plans to countersue his accuser.

Bill Cosby is now being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in the 80s, however his lawyer is calling the allegations “utterly ridiculous and pointless.”

It is currently unclear how many of these cases will result in damages being awarded to the plaintiffs.

 

