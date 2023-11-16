The Baltimore Ravens Are Getting Star Studded For Thursday Night “Blackout”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tonight’s the night The Baltimore Ravens will go head to head against the Cincinnati Bengals in a star studded way! Bmore native and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony will be in attendance as the “Legend of The Game” and will be announced to the crowd prior to kickoff. Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins will serve as the game’s “Honorary Captain,” and then things get bigger!

Big Boi, from the legendary group Outkast, will perform at halftime the halftime show! Make sure you come to the game correct too, because fans are encouraged to wear black in this “Blackout Game.” In addition to the all black attire fans will also receive LED wristbands that syncs to stadium music throughout the night and the Ravens will be wearing all black jersey tops and pants.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.