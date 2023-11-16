The Baltimore Ravens Are Getting Star Studded For Thursday Night “Blackout”

Tonight’s the night The Baltimore Ravens will go head to head against the Cincinnati Bengals in a star studded way! Bmore native and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony will be in attendance as the “Legend of The Game” and will be announced to the crowd prior to kickoff. Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins will serve as the game’s “Honorary Captain,” and then things get bigger!
Big Boi, from the legendary group Outkast, will perform at halftime the halftime show! Make sure you come to the game correct too, because fans are encouraged to wear black in this “Blackout Game.” In addition to the all black attire fans will also receive LED wristbands that syncs to stadium music throughout the night and the Ravens will be wearing all black jersey tops and pants.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
-
Get Well Soon: K Camp Issues Heartfelt Message To Fans Announcing Vocal Surgery
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance
-
Register For Your Chance To Win $300 For Your Car Note!
-
Jada Kingdom Denies Servicing Pardi While He Dated Meg Thee Stallion, X Investigates