SZA, Victoria Monet, & Coco Jones Lead 2024 Grammy Nominations

Grammy night this year is shaping up to be a good one for R&B, if the nominations are any sign of who’s going to win big.

The Recording Academy released the nomination list for the 2024 Grammys and the black girl magic will be in full effect! SZA is leading with the most nominations overall, as she’s up for nine awards this year, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically-acclaimed project, S.O.S. Victoria Monet follows as a close second with seven nominations and Coco Jones with five. Coco is actually nominated for the first time, along with Coi Leray and breakout rap star, Ice Spice, who’s nominated for Best new Artist.

A few other nominees include Drake, 21 Savage, Janelle Monet, Doja Cat, Babyface, J.Cole and Lil Durk.