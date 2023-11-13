Listen Live
The Quicksilva Morning Show

SZA, Victoria Monet, & Coco Jones Lead 2024 Grammy Nominations

Published on November 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Grammy night this year is shaping up to be a good one for R&B, if the nominations are any sign of who’s going to win big.

The Recording Academy released the nomination list for the 2024 Grammys and the black girl magic will be in full effect! SZA is leading with the most nominations overall, as she’s up for nine awards this year, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically-acclaimed project, S.O.S. Victoria Monet follows as a close second with seven nominations and Coco Jones with five. Coco is actually nominated for the first time, along with Coi Leray and breakout rap star, Ice Spice, who’s nominated for Best new Artist.

A few other nominees include Drake, 21 Savage, Janelle Monet, Doja Cat, Babyface, J.Cole and Lil Durk.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

21 savage babyface Coco Jones Coi Leray drake Grammys lil durk Nominations SZA Victoria Monet

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close