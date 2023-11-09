Judge Rules Young Thug Rap Lyrics Can Be Used In YSL RICO Trial

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Young Thug’s rap lyrics can be now used as evidence against him in his YSL RICO case. An Atlanta judge ruled Thursday that he would allow many of Young Thug’s lyrics to be used as evidence against him and other alleged gang members. Thursday morning, the judge denied Thug’s request to ban the lyrics in whole, and then granted a motion by prosecutors to admit them. This is a big deal in the trial and the lyrics could play a key role for prosecutors.