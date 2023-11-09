Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Your $2 Bill Could Be Worth Thousands

Published on November 9, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas Cash

Source: Christmas Cash / Christmas Cash

Your $2 bills could be making you thousands of dollars just in time for the holidays! The federal government originally issued the $2 currency  in 1862, which had Alexander Hamilton on the cover. Then in 1869 Jefferson’s face made a debut, since the $2 bill has had six different designs. Now depending on the year you have, your $2 bill could be buying some pretty good gifts.

Check out how much your $2 bill is worth HERE

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close