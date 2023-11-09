Listen Live
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Serena Williams Wins The CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Published on November 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Serena Williams continues to add to her long list of accomplishments, and this time, it’s in the fashion world.

The tennis star has received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award for 2023, making her the first athlete to ever receive the honor. Serena was awarded for her iconic style over the course of her 27-year professional career, as she’s been seen rocking denim and leather skirts, catsuits, tennis-playing boots and more. In 2018, she was banned from wearing a catsuit while playing in the French Open, cementing her as a fashion rebel in the game.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself — fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,” said Serena.

Defying her critics, Serena went to fashion school and even started her own clothing line, S By Serena, all while competing.

RELATED TAGS

92Q quicksilva quicksilva show

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close