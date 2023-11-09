Serena Williams Wins The CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Serena Williams continues to add to her long list of accomplishments, and this time, it’s in the fashion world.
The tennis star has received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award for 2023, making her the first athlete to ever receive the honor. Serena was awarded for her iconic style over the course of her 27-year professional career, as she’s been seen rocking denim and leather skirts, catsuits, tennis-playing boots and more. In 2018, she was banned from wearing a catsuit while playing in the French Open, cementing her as a fashion rebel in the game.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself — fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,” said Serena.
Defying her critics, Serena went to fashion school and even started her own clothing line, S By Serena, all while competing.
