Maryland Department of Health Urges Marylanders To Get COVID-19, Flu & RSV Vaccine ASAP

The Maryland Department of Health is urging Marylanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible! As apart of MDH’s public awareness campaign “Vaccinate. Prevent. Protect” their goal is it to get the word out on the importance of getting updated COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccinations.

In a statement the department said,

“We urge all Marylanders to get these two vaccines as soon as possible to be protected for the upcoming months.”

“We are also excited that this year, for the first time, there are RSV vaccines and antibody treatments available for older adults, pregnant women, and newborns to protect our most vulnerable Marylanders against severe RSV infections.”

For more details on the vaccinations head over to The Maryland Dept of Health website HERE