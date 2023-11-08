Listen Live
Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Announce Breakup

Published on November 8, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2023

Source: MEGA/GC Images / MEGA/GC Images

Well grand opening, grand closing! After fans noticed Lori Harvey & Damson Idris unfollowed each other social media, fans assumed the worst and well it looks the rumors are true. The now former couple announced their split in a joint statement,

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,”

