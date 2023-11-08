Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Announce Breakup

Well grand opening, grand closing! After fans noticed Lori Harvey & Damson Idris unfollowed each other social media, fans assumed the worst and well it looks the rumors are true. The now former couple announced their split in a joint statement,
“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023