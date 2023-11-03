Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Split 50/50 Between Children

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

More than four years after his death, Nipsey Hussle’s estate has been finalized, totaling $11 million in cash and non-cash assets.

According to reports, the rapper’s estate includes about $5 million in bank accounts, with the other half consisting of Nipsey’s businesses, property, and other investments and assets. Everything will be split evenly between the star’s two children, 7-year old Kross, who he shares with actress Lauren London, and 14-year old Emani, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster.

Since both children are underage, their guardians will control their inheritance, which would be Lauren London for Kross, and Nipsey’s family for Emani. The rapper’s family and Tanisha have been battling it out in court over the young girl, as the family feels Tanisha is an unfit parent with an alcohol problem. However, Tanisha claims that she’s been an active part of her daughter’s life and there’s nothing that should prevent her from regaining her exclusive role has Emani’s parent. Nipsey’s family has petitioned the court to continue providing care for the girl, in which a judge sided with them on.