Coco Jones Talks New Album & What R&B Guy Could Swoon Her

Published on November 2, 2023

Coco Jones stopped by the Quicksilva Morning Show to chop it up with Chey Parker and Pork Chop about the incredible year she’s been having, including her upcoming album, the second leg of her music tour, and what it’s been like being a first-timer on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. She also dishes on if she’ll ever return to acting and what R&B guy she’d let swoon over here.

