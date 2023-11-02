Mariah Carey Sued for $20 Million

Two men are trying to stick Mariah Carey for her paper!
Andy Stone and Troy Powers, both songwriters, are suing Mariah Carey for $20 million for copyright infringement of her 1994 hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You. The pair claim that Mariah has been collecting “undeserved profits” off their version of the song, which was released five years before Mariah’s.
Stone sued Mariah last year under the same circumstances, but ultimately dropped it. The new lawsuit alleges that, “Carey has, without licensing, palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own. Her hubris knowing no bounds, even her co-credited songwriter doesn’t believe the story she has spun. This is simply a case of actionable infringement.”
Since its release, Mariah Carey’s version of the song has sold 16 million copies worldwide and has earned $60 million in royalties.
