Mike Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Published on October 31, 2023

Over the weekend, former Vice President Mike Pence officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, giving up on his run for Republican candidate.

While in Las Vegas for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering, Pence admittedly said, “it’s become clear to me: this is not my time.” Check out the full video below:

Generally speaking, a former vice president would be a strong candidate for the presidential seat, but after struggling to raise funds and gain traction with Republicans, that seems to not be the case for Pence. He is the first major candidate to leave the race, which has been dominated by former president Donald Trump.

 

