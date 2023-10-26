As Pharrell continues pushing the culture forward as the men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, he’s got help from the King himself.
The latest star to lead an LV campaign is LeBron James, with his debut billboards going up in New York on October 24. In the billboard, James can be seen rocking a slim black suit and white shirt with a red LV Speedy bag tossed over his shoulder.
To cap off the partnership, James put together an LV fit to rock on the NBA’s opening night as his Los Angeles Lakers took on the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
The 21-year vet stepped out in a collarless “Damoflage” jacket –which hasn’t been released yet–, and a loud green speedy bag draped across his chest. He finished the calm fit with a slim black pair of pants and chunky derby kicks.
Being the billionaire he is, no one expected the outfit to be affordable… but his donning wares were worth a hefty home downpayment.
Quick calculations reveal that the jacket costs $5,000, the pants are $1,250, and he laced up a $1,220 pair of kicks. He didn’t stop there — the Speedy Bandouliere 40 bag set him back $11,000, and the briefcase alone is an additional $9,500.
Pharrell was first appointed to the LV post in February, with the brand happy to work with the Virginian creative again.
“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”
LeBron James Stunts In A $30,000 Louis Vuitton Outfit On NBA’s Opening Night was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Motherhood Don’t Stop Their Hits: A Gallery of Successful Rap Moms