Mayor’s Christmas Parade Returning To Baltimore This December

The Mayor’s Christmas Parade is returning to Baltimore!
This December, the parade will mark 50 years of the Baltimore tradition, originally started by Mayor William Donald Schaefer.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
This year, the parade will feature neighborhood and high school bands, the Morgan State Magnificent Marching Machine, Calvert Hall Marching Band, and the Marching Ravens.
The 2.5-mile parade begins at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane at 1 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Motherhood Don’t Stop Their Hits: A Gallery of Successful Rap Moms