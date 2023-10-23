Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner To Be Held At Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City officials announced Monday that the annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner will take place at a new location this year.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the organization’s director, Cynthia Brooks, announced Monday that the dinner will take place at the Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center.

Last week, it was announced that a new venue was needed due to the Patterson Park Recreation Center closure.

The nonprofit’s long-running Thanksgiving Dinner has provided meals to people in our city for the last 41 years!

