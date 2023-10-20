Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Rod Wave Jumps Off Balcony During Show

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Source: N/A / n/a

Rod Wave has always used his lyrics to express emotions and to help fans suffering! Well he took his lyrics literally during his latest tour stop and jumped off the balcony of his stage prop. Clearly this was planned because he fell through a flooring that seemed pretty easy to break through. Fans seemed confused when he started climbing the building on the stage and when he jumped the crowd went insane. Check out the video below,

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close