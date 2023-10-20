Rod Wave Jumps Off Balcony During Show

Rod Wave has always used his lyrics to express emotions and to help fans suffering! Well he took his lyrics literally during his latest tour stop and jumped off the balcony of his stage prop. Clearly this was planned because he fell through a flooring that seemed pretty easy to break through. Fans seemed confused when he started climbing the building on the stage and when he jumped the crowd went insane. Check out the video below,
