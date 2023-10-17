Drake Ties with Michael Jackson’s Hot 100 Billboard Record

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Drake, as he officially has the same number of Hot 100 Billboard number one hits as the legendary Michael Jackson.

Following the release of his latest project, For All The Dogs, and his hit single with J.Cole, “First Person Shooter,” he now has 13 number one hits that have graced the Hot 100 Billboard chart. Only The Beatles, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna beat out the rapper and Michael Jackson with 20, 19, and 14 number one hits respectively.

But it gets better. Drake currently holds seven spots of the ten available positions on the Hot 100 Billboard chart, and all of the songs are from his new album. “First Person Shooter” also marks J. Cole’s first ever No. 1 single on the Hot 100.

To celebrate the big moment, Drake took to Instagram to share a photoshopped selfie of the King of Pop wearing an OVO hoodie with the caption: “Mooooooooood,” as well as a photo of himself wearing a sparkly, MJ-inspired glove while out at dinner.