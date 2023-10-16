Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?

Halle Bailey was spotted this week rocking a casual sweatsuit look in Santa Monica while spending time with her boyfriend, DDG. Many fans say the actress-singer was giving baby bump.
Keep scrolling to see pictures and determine what you think.
Urban celebrity media outlet TheShadeRoom was the first to drop the paparazzi snaps on Instagram. In them, the Little Mermaid star is seen with her “Famous” rapper boyfriend. Halle’s locs are in a messy bun, her skin is on glow, and her vibe is carefree.
Her attire is just as relaxed – and oversized. While hitting the streets, she dons a grey sweatshirt, red t-shirt, and sweatpants.
Halle’s baggy style choices match what many fans have seen from her in some social media posts over the last few months. And what many say point to a possible pregnancy between Halle and her long-time boyfriend.
Neither Halle nor DDG have confirmed a new baby. Further, Halle’s big sister Chloe has been quick to help quell rumors.
In August, the “In Pieces” singer went live on Instagram with a message to followers. Chloe showed she does not play about her sister. “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth! Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…” Chloe said.
Halle’s big sister also said to someone offscreen during the live, “We don’t play about Halle … No. Like, what the heck? Period.”
BOSSIP: Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Rumors That Halle Bailey Is Pregnant: ‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out Your Mouth’
Halle’s pregnancy status is no one’s business but hers. And we agree with big sister, Chloe!
But aspects of TheShadeRoom’s recent October 16 post have only helped fuel current gossip rumors. Since the carousel post, the shots have gone viral numerous shared and more than 40,000 comments.
See the post below. Do you think Halle’s outfit is giving baby bump?
