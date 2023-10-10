Janet Jackson Served Chic Sophistication In A Thom Browne Look

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson worked a classy Thom Browne look while attending the fashion designer’s 20th Anniversary celebration at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Janet Jackson in Thom Browne

Miss Jackson is still giving the girls a run for their money. The iconic music singer stepped out in London at Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary soiree, rocking a look from the brand that fit the “Control” singer’s eclectic style. The outfit featured a tweed oversized coat with gold buttons and shoulder pads. She paired it with a grey sweater over a white-collar shirt and tie. The actress topped her look off with wide-leg black trousers and patent leather platform heels. Her accessories included a black handbag, diamond stud earrings, and gold and black-rimmed eyeglasses. The multihyphenate wore her hair in a full look with a black headband.

When it comes to fashion, Jackson is the standard. She is one of the first female artists to mix feminine and androgynous looks that are emulated to this day. It was nothing for her to sport high-waist jeans and a collared shirt with a blazer and make it look as stylish as ever. Conversely, the artist could tap into her sensuality with a barely-there crop top that exposed her chiseled stomach paired with relaxed low-riding jeans.

Stars like Ciara and Teyana Taylor have often referred to Jackson as their muse and paid homage to the entertainer by adopting her style swag. For her 2017 VMAs look, Taylor honored Jackson by rocking a black and white outfit that the “That’s The Way Love Goes” crooner wore to the 1995 VMAs.

We love that Janet Jackson is still serving looks at the age of 57. We are here for whatever garb she rocks because she will forever be revered as a Fashion Muva!

