Baltimore Rapper, “President Davo,” Fatally Shot In East Baltimore

Published on October 9, 2023

Source: Courtesy of Instagram / President Davo

The Baltimore rap scene is mourning the loss of a beloved artist President Davo.

Davo, born David Boykin, 28, was killed in Baltimore’s South Clifton Park neighborhood last week.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in his murder.

According to police, the rapper was found in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.

Fans took to social media to mourn the rapper following news of his death.

We’re sending love to the rapper’s family.

