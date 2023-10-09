Baltimore Rapper, “President Davo,” Fatally Shot In East Baltimore

The Baltimore rap scene is mourning the loss of a beloved artist President Davo.
Davo, born David Boykin, 28, was killed in Baltimore’s South Clifton Park neighborhood last week.
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in his murder.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to police, the rapper was found in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.
Fans took to social media to mourn the rapper following news of his death.
We’re sending love to the rapper’s family.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
LIL WAYNE & FRIENDS WILL BE HITTING THE STAGE AT 92Q'S WINTER FEST!
-
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Chrisean Rock Puts Baby Daddy Blueface On Blast For Sharing Son’s Photo
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
92Q's WINTER FEST 2023: TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts