Bowie State University Cancels Classes Monday After Campus Shooting During Homecoming Leaves Two Injured

Two 19-year-olds are recovering after gunfire erupted during homecoming festivities at Bowie State University this past weekend.

Neither of the injured were students and they are expected to survive.

Bowie State University announced classes are canceled for Monday following the news of the shooting.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night shots were fired near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. Officials believe there was more than one shooter.

Last week, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University leaving five injured, four of which were students.

Morgan State’s president also canceled classes following the news and later canceled all homecoming activities.

In wake of that news, Bowie State students invited Morgan State students to celebrate homecoming weekend on their campus.

At this time, no arrests have been made in either case. A $9,000 reward is being offered in the Morgan shooting case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.