$9,000 Reward Being Offered For Information Leading To An Arrest In Morgan State University Campus Shooting

Baltimore Police and university leaders announced a $9,000 reward for information leading to an arrest following Tuesday’s shooting on the campus of Morgan State University.

Police also said they can confirm there were two shooters. According to police commissioner Richard Worley, four of the five victims have been released from the hospital. The fifth victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

RELATED: Morgan State University Cancels Homecoming Activities For The Time In History & Classes For The Remainder Of The Week

At this time, police are searching for persons of interest in connection to the shooting.

On Wednesday, President David Wilson announced that classes and homecoming events were canceled in the wake of the shooting. Normal university activities will resume on Monday.

Increased security has been added around campus and to residence halls, said Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher. During Friday’s press conference, university officials spoke on ways the open campus closed in the future citing safety concerns.

Check out the full press conference below:

Anyone with information on suspects is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.