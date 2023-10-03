Governor Wes Moore Announces $20 Million For MARC Train Improvements In Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

$20.4 million in grant funding from the Biden administration is on the way to the city to improve the MARC train system in Baltimore!

The new funding is divided into two grants, the first grant of $8.8 million is going towards the engineering for the Penn Camden Connector project. The second grant of $11.6 million will replace three high emission locomotives with battery electric locomotives and a battery charging station.

Governor Wes Moore said,

“This critical funding will help us improve MARC reliability and deliver cleaner air for communities near the Port of Baltimore.”