Kanye West Working On New Solo Project

Published on September 27, 2023

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Get ready for a new Kanye West project!  Following Tuesday’s leaked  Ye and  Dr. Dre collab album “Jesus Is King 2,” it looks like Ye is prepping for an album of his own. Sources say he has been in the studio with Ty Dolla $ign and is in amazing spirits, with at least 10 songs recorded this week alone.

TMZ reports,

Sources connected to the production tell TMZ Hip Hop, Ye is in a “truly great headspace” and has been cranking out songs at a rapid pace … completing nearly 10 tracks this week alone. We’re told Ye’s frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign has also been on hand in the studio, so it’s also possible they create a joint album in addition to his solo endeavor.”

