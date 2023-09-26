Tory Lanez Sends Personal Message To Fans From Prison

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Despite previous reports of him fearing for his life and safety in prison, Tory Lanez posted a personal message to his fans on Instagram to let them know that he’s in great spirits.

The message came via a recording of a jail call between Tory and his team. Check out the full audio recording below:

The message comes nearly 24 hours after news reports surfaced online that Tory is currently in “administrative segregation” and is kept away from most of the other inmates most of the time. He is also personally escorted to the bathroom to shower alone and has the option of spending time in the prison yard alone, as well. Claims also suggested that Tory was experiencing anxiety about being jailed with “hardcore criminals,” and that he felt his celebrity status made him an instant and direct target.

It looks like those reports made their way back to Tory’s ears because on Monday, September 25, a legal representative for Tory told TMZ that his client was not afraid to be in general population with the other inmates and that he actually wants out of isolated confinement because he doesn’t want special treatment.

Tory is currently serving a 10-year sentence at California’s North Kern State Prison for crimes related to shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.