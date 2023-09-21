Houston Hotties Link Up: Megan Thee Stallion & More Special Guests May Join Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance Tour Stop

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There are reports that Megan Thee Stallion pulled out of her Global Citizen Festival performance for Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance Tour stop. Fans also believe there might be several other special guests joining the Houston Hotties on stage. Read more details inside.

Page Six reports that Megan Thee Stallion was initially scheduled to headline this weekend’s Global Citizen Festival in NYC’s Central Park, but dropped out because Beyoncé invited her to perform their hit single, “Savage (Remix)” in Houston instead.

“Eleven days before she was due to headline, Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of Global Citizen Festival 2023 due to a scheduling conflict,” Pitchfork reported on Sept. 12, citing an inconspicuous tweet from the festival, saying: “Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.”

The publication also shared that the “unforeseen scheduling conflict” was actually a brand new offer to perform with Queen Bey in their hometown. Another source blamed it “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by her team

Now, fans speculate there may be even more special guests at Beyoncé’s hometown show. One of the former members of world renowned girl group, Destiny’s Child, Latavia posted her touching down to Houston on her personal Instagram account.

Fans believe the Houston hotties are in for a treat with Megan Thee Stallion potentially joining Beyoncé on stage and Destiny’s Child’s long-awaited return. The Destiny’s Child website was also updated a few days after the Los Angeles leg of the Renaissance tour.

The fans who caught her in other cities are feeling a bit envious that they may not see the entire group back together again. While others believe, their return has just begun. Fans have called for a Destiny’s Child reunion tour for years, and maybe this is a teaser for the main event.

Fans will have to wait and see.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour arrives in Houston on Saturday (Sept. 23) for a two-night stand at the NRG Stadium.

Check out what fans are saying below:

Houston Hotties Link Up: Megan Thee Stallion & More Special Guests May Join Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance Tour Stop was originally published on globalgrind.com