Social Media Reacts Nicki Minaj’s Husband Being Placed On House Arrest

Well it looks like grand opening, grand closing for Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty. He has now been reportedly ordered to 120 days on house arrest, this according reporter Meghann Cuniff. This comes after Petty and his friends recorded and posted themselves on a corner in NY threatening rapper Offset.
So taking you back memory lane a little bit Nicki’s hubby was supposed to register as a sex offender after moving to California. However he didn’t and was given three years probation and one year under house arrest. Well he was off house arrest but still on probation, which he violated from his threats.
