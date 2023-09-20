Kraft Issues Recall Of Processed American Cheese Slices

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well it looks like you might want to throw away that Kraft cheese slices. Kraft Heinz announced it is recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American cheese slices. This new recall is reportedly due to a potential choking hazard, after the company discovered that one of its wrapping machines allowed for thin strips of film to remain on the cheese slices after the wrapper is removed.

In a statement via the Kraft website the company said,

The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.

Products included in the recall include 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.