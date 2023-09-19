Listen Live
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Photos of Newborn Son Riot Rose

Published on September 19, 2023

asap rocky

Source: Courtesy of DIGGZY / Shutterstock

The photos are in!!! Rihanna & A$AP have officially shared their 2nd baby with the world (aka our nephew) & he is the absolute cutest!!! The couple posted a series of family photos that featured the couple’s newborn baby, Riot Rose, as well as their 16 month old son RZA. Check out the adorable photoshoot below,

 

