Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Photos of Newborn Son Riot Rose

The photos are in!!! Rihanna & A$AP have officially shared their 2nd baby with the world (aka our nephew) & he is the absolute cutest!!! The couple posted a series of family photos that featured the couple’s newborn baby, Riot Rose, as well as their 16 month old son RZA. Check out the adorable photoshoot below,
