Two Minors In Police Custody After Shots Were Fired Through Dunbar’s Cafeteria Window

Published on September 18, 2023

Baltimore Police announced that two minors are in police custody after a gun was fired into Dunbar High School’s cafeteria window on Monday.

At this time, no injuries were reported and no additional information was provided.

Stay with us for updates.

