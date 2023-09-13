McDonald’s Set To Get Rid Of Self-Serve Soda Machines

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

McDonald’s is making a big move and getting rid of one of its biggest perks. The fast food chain is eliminating its self-serve soda machines by 2032 at its US restaurants. This big change is all reportedly in response to the big change since the pandemic. The company says that the consumer behavior has changed since the pandemic, and they have experienced a surge in business through its drive thru and delivery services Now fewer people are choosing to eat in its dining rooms, reducing the need for the machines.

In addition to this McDonald’s is reportedly making even bigger moves with their restaurant designs including smaller or no dining rooms with high-tech drive thrus.