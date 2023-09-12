Lola Brooke Falls Off Stage & Keeps Performing

Rapper Lola Brooke took the stage during NYFW and did not disappoint with her unmatched energy! In fact it seemed like she was so much into the element she may have missed a step or two while interacting with the crowd. Lola Brooke fell off the stage during her performance, however she got up so fast and even kept the show going without a beat missed! Check out the visuals below,
