Lola Brooke Falls Off Stage & Keeps Performing

Published on September 12, 2023

Lola Brookes at MEFeater Galentine's NYFW Show

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Rapper Lola Brooke took the stage during NYFW and did not disappoint with her unmatched energy! In fact it seemed like she was so much into the element she may have missed a step or two while interacting with the crowd. Lola Brooke fell off the stage during her performance, however she got up so fast and even kept the show going without a beat missed! Check out the visuals below,

