VP Kamala Harris Throws 50th Anniversary Hip Hop Party

We’re hating outside the club! Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, threw a lavish party over the weekend for the 50th year of Hip Hop.

As the hostess with the mostest of the evening, the Vice President invited a several A-list Hip Hop artists, along with 400 guests to her home. During the party, Harris gave a speech on the influence and impact of the genre.

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form. Born at a back-to-school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta, Hip Hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people,” said Harris.

The music artists in attendance included Common, Lil Wayne, D-Nice, Omarion, Jeezy, MC Lyte, and more. Maryland Governor Wes Moore was also in attendance.