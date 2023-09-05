Baltimore County Public Schools Cancels All Outside Games & Practices Due To Tuesday’s Heat

BCPS has announced all athletic games and practices will be canceled on Tuesday, September 5, due to the extreme heat forecasted.
All indoor games and matches will proceed as scheduled.
The school system said all teams are encouraged to practice indoors.
