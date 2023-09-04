Baltimore City Schools Adjusting Class Schedules Due To No AC

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re currently experiencing a record breaking heat wave and 10 Baltimore City schools have made some adjustments due to the lack of AC. The school system has announced the plan to dismiss early or hold virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. Students in grades 2 through 12 will have live virtual classes from home, while students in Kindergarten and first grade will attend in person with early release. According to Baltimore City schools those students in person learning will be moved to air-conditioned rooms.

