Anderson .Paak Replaces Kelly Rowland As Artscape Headliner

It looks like Artscape is getting a bit of an adjustment. After originally announcing Kelly Rowland as the headliner, she will no longer able to perform at this year’s festival due to production issues.

Organizers have now confirmed Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee is now one of the festivals leading acts, with another possible addition. This will be a vibe either way for the city and it’s a FREE event!