Elton John is in “Good Health” After Hospitalization

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After being hospitalized for falling in his home in Nice, France, Elton John is reportedly “in good health”.

The 76 year-old singer spent the night in the hospital after he slipped and was treated with minor injuries. According to reports, he was discharged on August 28.

A representative for Elton released a statement saying:

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

However, this isn’t the first time Elton has fallen. In 2021, he postponed his tour due to undergoing hip surgery after another fall.