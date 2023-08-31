Ike Jr. Released From Jail

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The late Tina Turner’s adopted son, Ike Jr., has been released from jail nearly three months after he attempted to eat drugs at a traffic stop.

The 64 year-old was arrested in Texas and charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence. According to reports, authorities pulled him over for a broken head and tail lights. However, police noticed that Ike was trying to ingest a substance in an effort to hide drugs from them. They then searched his vehicle, finding 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine. A female passenger was with Ike at the time of his arrest and was also charged with drug possession.

After being in jail for 79 days, Ike was released on July 24 as time served for the drug possession charge. The tampering with evidence charge was dropped.

Ike’s arrest came shortly after the death of his adopted mom, Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland.