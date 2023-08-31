Cardi B Subpoenas Tasha K’s Banking Companies

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is not taking her foot off of blogger Tasha K’s neck when it comes to paying on the $4 million judgment the rapper has against her.

According to new court documents, Cardi B sent five subpoenas to Tasha K’s banking companies, demanding that they turn over account information after Tasha K filed for bankruptcy and only offered to pay Cardi B. $220,000 of the $4 million judgment. The rapper also requested “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances, employment, income, expenses, businesses, or business interests.”

Cardi B sued Tasha K back in 2019, after she made false statements about the rapper on her blog and YouTube channel, stating that the rapper was a prostitute and contracted an STD. She also alleged that the rap star abused cocaine and once used a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was employed as a dancer. Tasha K later admitted in court that she knew the statements she made were false, but they benefited her business.

Although the jury in the lawsuit sided with Cardi B, Tasha K has repeatedly attempted to appeal the verdict and avoid paying on the judgment. According to her Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Tasha K claimed she only had $95 in one of her bank accounts, and her personal possessions are reportedly valued at an estimated $58,000.