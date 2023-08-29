Timbaland & Justin Timberlake Team Up With NFL To Curate Monday Night Football’s Musical Vibes

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL season kicks off in less than two weeks, and the league is ready to curate the vibes.

A dose of serotonin might kick in when the NFL anthem plays, and now the NFL has enlisted Timbaland and Justin Timberlake to make its musical selections more memorable.

The superstar tag team will now be in charge of curating all the musical aspects of Monday Night Football, including promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows.

Throughout the season, Timbo and Timberlake will have seven weeks to control all musical choices, including some big-time games like a Wild Card game and a Divisional Round game in the playoffs.

For the regular season, they’ll kick off Week 1 when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. Later, they’ll control the music for Week 6 in Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 11 in Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Week 16 in Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers, and then a doubleheader in Week 18.

ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends spoke on the critical relationship between sports and music and how it hypes up the competition.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” Friends said in a press release. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

To kick things off with a bang, Timberlake and Timbaland will be teaming up with singer Nelly Furtado for a new single, “Keep Going Up,” and it is already set to back Week 1’s MNF promo showing Aaron Rodgers’ debut as a New York Jet.

This is far from the first time Timbaland and Timberlake have created magic together, as the producer is responsible for most of Timberlake’s catalog as a solo singer and acclaimed albums like FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience.

Timberlake also had a relationship with the NFL prior, having performed at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

