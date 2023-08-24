Lizzo to Countersue Dancers Accusing Her of Sexual Harassment

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo has been keeping a low profile since three former backup dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and body shaming. However, according to reports, Lizzo is planning to file a countersuit against the former employees for “malicious prosecution.”

In the original suit filed by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, the women accuse Lizzo of pressuring them to touch and interact with nude dancers while at a club in Amsterdam. They also allege that Lizzo encouraged them to catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas. Additionally, the dancers claim that while on tour in Paris, Lizzo failed to mention that another adult show they were attending was actually a nude cabaret bar.

Amid the allegations, Lizzo hired high-profile defense attorney Marty Singer, who has previously served as counsel for stars like Bill Cosby, Chris Brown and Charlie Sheen. According to Singer, there’s photo evidence that the three women were “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with the venue’s performers. He also claims that they later agreed to work with Lizzo again a few weeks after the alleged incident occurred in Paris. The dancers’ attorney has countered Singer’s claim by saying the women just wanted to keep their jobs so that they could pay their bills.

Lizzo has yet to release an official statement regarding the countersuit, but she was recently spotted publicly for the first time on her way into the studio where a reporter asked her how she was holding up. Lizzo responded saying, “OK. I’m good. I’m in the studio right now.”