Hall Of Famer and Baltimore Ravens Legend, Ed Reed, To Throw First Pitch At Orioles Tuesday Game

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Reed is a nine-time Pro Bowl player and three-time interception leader. He was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Related Stories Ed Reed Exposes Shannon Sharpe DM’s Following Controversy

He also helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…