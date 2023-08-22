92 Q
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Second Baby Boy

Published on August 22, 2023

That Rihanna reign still won’t let up, even has she continues to grow her family.

The pop star and her man, A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy into the world on August 3 in Los Angeles. This is the couple’s second son, after their first son, RZA, was born last May. The new bundle of joy’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, but rumor has it, his name starts with an “R,” as well.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her viral Big Game halftime performance in February, which has garnered more than 180 million views on YouTube.

