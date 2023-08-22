We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Ice Queens
Business Description: “Ice Queens Snoball and Dessert shop, where Smiles & Sprinkles are Free! Visit us at IceQueensLLC@gmail.com!”
Business Website: https://www.icequeensllc.org/
Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal
Business Description: “Call us for hauling and junk removal service that’s a level higher than the rest.”
Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/
Zone 16 Enterprise
Business Description: “Zone 16 Network, The People’s Platform.”
Business Website: https://www.zone16.net/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-22-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
