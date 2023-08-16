Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will need surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.
Officials said he is expected to miss game time.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said hopefully return to the field within a month. He expected to miss at least two games.
Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey had been dealing with a lingering foot issue but did not specify whether he injured his foot during practice.
