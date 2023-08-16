Listen Live
Chris Brown Reveals 11th Album Name & Possible Release Date

Published on August 16, 2023

Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

 

Chris Brown is back & going super hard on the music scene! After dropping his latest single “Summer Too Hot” & collaborating with Ciara for “This is How We Roll” Breezy is now ready to drop his 11th project. He hopped on Instagram to make the announcement revealing that his 11th studio album will be titled 11:11 & possibly dropping on 11:11. In addition to the release date/ title Breezy also annoucned it will exclusively feature 11 songs.

