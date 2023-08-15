Baltimore Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins Off The PUP List

The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back J.K. Dobbins off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Dobbins hasn’t practiced all of training camp.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out his return to the field below:
His return comes after teammate Rashod Bateman made his training camp debut last week. He was also on the PUP list after having Lisfranc foot surgery.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension
Gov. Wes Moore Catches Touchdown Pass From Ravens QB Lamar Jackson During Training Camp
-
Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Congrats: Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Another Baby
-
Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Gov. Wes Moore Declares 'Beyonce Day' In Maryland
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes