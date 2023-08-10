Motorcycle Crash On I-95 Leaves One Person Injured

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Volunteer firefighters and EMS responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-95 Wednesday.

While crews were on the scene, all southbound lanes past exit 85 (MD-22) were closed.

One injury was reported.

At this time, details are limited and there is no word on the person’s condition.

